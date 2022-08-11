Mouni Roy has come a long way from Krishna Tulsi (KT) in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. The actress – who has sizzled in songs and movies like KGF: Chapter 1’s Gali Gali and Made In China, has a huge fan following on social media and keeps sharing images from her photoshoots and outing with them there.

A couple of hours ago, the Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of super hot and s*xy images with her 24.2 million followers. We have to say, looking at them is making us feel the May summer heat all over again. Scroll down to check it out and let us know what you think of this look.

A while ago, Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared some beautiful but alluring pics with the caption, “What matters is the size of your heart & the strength of your character….♥️” While her caption does have a deep meaning, it is her s*xy ensemble that has us mindblown.

Dressed in a black Neeturohra gown – with fine silver stripes and silver dust making the pattern, Mouni Roy looks super hot while showing off that hard-to-get (and then hard-to-maintain figure). With a thigh-high slit – that looks knotted on the hips, the beauty showed off her well-toned left leg.

Besides showing some skin there, she also teased fans by displaying a hint of her cle*vage in the low-cut sweetheart neck bodice and inch-thick straps. The cut-out just below her bust-line sure adds more depth to the ensemble.

While the dress itself has all our attention, the matching strappy high heels make the ‘Naagin’ actress look confident as ever and show just how strong a character she is. She styled the look with a simple diamond ring and let her hair fall in soft waves down her shoulders. She kept the makeup light too with nude lips, an even skin tone and light eye makeup.

What are your thoughts on these images of Mouni Roy. May is come back right!

