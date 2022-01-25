Mouni Roy has been grabbing the eyeballs since a while now. For a while now, there have been rumours that the actress is tying the knot with longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The beauty remained tight-lipped about it, but is now finally confirming the reports. Netizens have nothing but Naagin references to her marriage. Scroll below for all the details.

The actress was spotted at a salon in Mumbai yesterday. As she came near to pose for the paps, videographers began congratulating her for the upcoming big day. The actress initially kept smiling and remained silent but eventually ended up saying ‘thank you.’

That indeed confirmed that Mouni Roy is soon tying the knot with Suraj Nambiar. It seems that the Naagin actress had been prepping herself up at the salon for the wedding day. As per reports, the nuptials are scheduled for 27th January.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens began flooding the comments section. Many even mocked Mouni Roy with references of her character as a Naagin.

A user wrote, “Ab suhagrat mein kya hoga. Uska pati nhi dekh liya ki woh naagin h aur apna badla pura karegi”

Another shared, “Finally fir Nagin ko apne naag k sath click krna “tere sang pyaar me nahi chhodna ohhhooo ooooooo ooooo”

“Bas dulhey ko 😂😍dasna 🐍🐍🐍🐍 nahi,” another joked.

Check out the viral video ft Mouni Roy below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had earlier planned to throw a grand reception in Mumbai. However, the plan is now cancelled and the reasons behind it remain unknown.

Albeit, we’re excited to see Mouni as a bride. How about y’all?

