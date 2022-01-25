Evelyn Sharma, who has been part of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and more, recently created a storm on social media after sharing pictures of breastfeeding her two-month-old daughter, Ava Bhindi. Now the actress has opened up about the criticism she received for the same.

For those who don’t know, less than a week ago Evelyn shared an image where she is seen breastfeeding Ava and discussed how cluster feeding has become a part of her daily routine. This post received love and support from fans as well netizens slamming her. This is not the only time such an incident occurred. A month back too, she posted a similar picture and it met a similar fate.

Now, in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Evelyn Sharma reacted to these trolls and how she deals with them. The 35-year-old mother says she would rather focus on the positive messages she received than the negative. She said, “I want to share my journey as a new mother with my friends and fans. It’s important for me to keep my social media personal and not just a work profile.”

Talking about the kind of trolling that happens when pictures of mothers breastfeeding their children are shared, Evelyn Sharma said, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

Adding that she hopes the post will encourage other young mothers and nudge their partners to be more supportive, the actress said, “Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this.”

