Actress Evelyn Sharma gave a happy shock to everyone when she announced her wedding to Tushaan Bhindi. Now on Wednesday posted a set of snapshots from her honeymoon on social media.

Advertisement

“Forever honeymooning with you,” wrote Evelyn, with a sparkling heart emoji.

Advertisement

Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are currently on their honeymoon, although the actress has refrained from specifying where they are holidaying.

The photo caption with Evelyn Sharma’s new set of pictures seems an extension of the one-word description she wrote with pictures of her wedding ceremony.

“Forever,” she had written with pictures of her wedding, posted earlier in June. What do you think about Evelyn Sharma’s dreamy pictures? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Karan Johar Made Salman Khan Awkward On Aishwarya Rai Joke; Not Just Us But Even Ranveer Singh Got Stunned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube