Comedian Kapil Sharma has made his place in the entertainment industry with his great sense of humour and his hosting skills. His comedy chat show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, has been quite a success, and rarely are any celebrities who have not graced the show. Celebs go on his show repeatedly to promote their films; this time, Nora Fatehi visited the show [not the first time], but that’s not the news. Sharma glancing at the dancing diva behind the scenes, is going viral. Scroll down to know more!

Nora will probably be there with Akshay Kumar for their upcoming film Selfiee, as earlier, the actress was seen wearing the same green-coloured gown in the video clip with Khiladi Kumar. Kapil, on the other hand, is known for being a flirt with the actresses on the show; however, we all know it’s all done jokingly.

The latest video clip that Kapil Sharma has shared on his official Instagram account shows Nora Fatehi sitting on the couch adjusting her makeup, while Sharma could be seen stealing glances at Nora as their eyes meet through the mirror. It’s nothing less than a scene straight out of a romantic film. Kapil looks stylish sporting a floral printed co-ord set with a grey t-shirt underneath. He captioned the reel, “Nora de aakhe lag lag k”-

Nora Fatehi, no doubt, is one of the most gorgeous celebrities, and Kapil Sharma’s actions and feelings are entirely plausible, but it has also made his fans pass some sly and funny remarks in the comment section. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

“Oho Raha nahi jata tadap hi aise hai na “

“Chain se makeup v nhi krne dete”

“Nora be like : tu jaa re”

“Sudhar jao Kapil Sharma”

“Paji ginni bhabhi ka bhi dhyan rkna”

“Peeche to dekho nora ji”

“Control majnu control “

“Sundar naari dekh ke Aapke lakshan theek nhi lg rhe hn”

“Kapil bro maar khaoge gini bhabi see”

The Kapil Sharma airs on Sony Entertainment Television. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

