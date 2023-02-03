A few days back, reports of Sidharth Sagar quitting The Kapil Sharma Show surfaced on the web leaving the fans in distress. The show, which returned with a new season last year saw a few comedians like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others missing from the show. However, after show went on air reports of Chandan Prabhakar leaving the show mid-way also emerged. Just like the earlier two comedians, Sagar to has dismissed the rumours of any bad blood between him and the show host and makers.

Rumours were abuzz that the comedian, who was roped in following Krushna Abhishek’s exit from the show, decided to quit due to monetary issues. Reportedly, he had asked for a hike in his fees which was outright declined by the makers following which he left the show and even moved back to his hometown Delhi.

Now for the first time, Kapil Sharma has reacted to the rumours of Sidharth Sagar leaving the show. Not only him but even Sagar has reacted and both have dismissed the rumours and asked “where are these reports coming from?” For the unversed, Sidharth played various characters on the comedy show including Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh’s mimic), and Sagar Pagletu.

Sidharth Sagar told ETimes, “Such stories lead to a lot of confusion. I haven’t quit the show and am very much a part of it. I shot with them recently and will be a part of the next shoot, too. I am in discussion regarding the renewal of my contract and everything is expected to fall into place. There is no issue with the makers or with Kapil Sharma.”

Not only Sidharth even when Kapil Sharma was asked about the same, he also told the portal, “I don’t know about this. Sidharth just shot with us and I don’t think so there is any issue. Also, I don’t get involved in contracts, as I am not the producer. So, I genuinely have no idea where these reports are coming from.”

Sidharth Sagar even denied the reports of him moving back to Delhi and said that he’s very much in Mumbai and has no plans of relocating. He concluded saying, “I am looking forward to taking up quality work.”

Well, this again makes us wonder if he has really quit the show or if these are just mere rumours? What do you think do let us know!

