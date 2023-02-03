The sharks aka business entrepreneurs of Shark Tank India 2 enjoy a massive fanbase on social media and they are not popular among netizens, even the kids adore them. The recent incident of a young kid writing Aman Gupta’s brand name in his answer sheet is proof that how popular these ‘Sharks’ are. Scroll below to read the details.

After the massive success of Shark Tank season one, fans were quite excited about season 2. Ever since the season commenced, it is receiving a lot of love. Though fans are missing Ashneer Grover, the season has managed to impress the audience. People of all ages enjoy the show and the recent incident of a kid forming a sentence on Aman Gupta’s brand ‘Boat’ is proof of the impact that Shark Tank has now audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A picture of an answer sheet of a kid is going viral on the internet. A kid was supposed to form a sentence with the boat, which is the mode of transport. Apparently, the kid(Anvay) wrote, “boAT is a brand of headphones by Aman Gupta.” His answer sheet went viral after his father shared it on the internet.

Taking to social media, Anvay’s father wrote, “My son Anvay’s answer sheet, After effects of Shark Tank. @boatxaman hope your purpose is served. ( A for Apple, B For boAT). Teacher shocked Anvay rocked. Expectation: Boat is a mode of transport, Reality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Patil (@patilvikram96)

As soon as the post came to the notice of Aman Gupta, he reshared it and made a petition to make his brand the official representation of the letter B. He wrote A for Apple and B for boAT. Petition filed to make changes in all the textbooks.”

Well! Well! That was quite an interesting answer. What do you think? It should be A for Apple and B for boAt. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Baby Shark’ Versions Of Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar & Shark Tank Panelists Are Breaking The Internet, Netizens Go “Baby Sharks Du Du Udu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News