Shilpa Shinde is often in the news owing to her involvement in different controversies. The actress earlier made headlines from her controversial exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain where she portrayed the role of Angoori Bhabhi. She had even gotten into a legal battle with the makers and made some shocking revelations about the makers. The former Bigg Boss winner is once again in the news and this time for her new show Madam Sir. Shilpa entered the show in December last year and was shown the exit doors soon after.

Reportedly, Shinde’s role as ‘Naina Mathur’ was supposed to last for 10-15 days. However, after shooting for the show for just a couple of days, she was asked to take a break. She had further stated that the show was going off-air and would return with another season.

Shilpa Shinde recently took her Instagram account and dropped a self-made video. In the clip, the actress bashed Madam Sir and its leading ladies for spreading negativity on the show and gossiping about her. While Shilpa didn’t name anyone, she showed a short clip of lead actresses Gulki Joshi and Sonali Naik, who portray the role of cops in the show.

Shilpa Shinde shared the video on her Instagram and wrote a lot of things in a series of comments on her post. She began with saying, “Kuch log sirf ek show karke apne aap ko bahut kuch samajhne lagte hain aur kuch log zindagi bhar bechare side actor banke rah jaate hain aur phir apni frustration nikalte hain!!.” “Mein show ke fans ,uske character ke fans ki respect karti hun but Aap log show ke character ko jante ho!! But Kya aap log reality mein woh character portray karne wali personality ko jante ho?? Inki Real personality kya hai inn dono ne khud dikha diya!!” she wrote further.

Watch the video and read the comments below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

Shilpa Shinde then added in the caption box, “2 din Pehle ye log bol rahe the ki set pe mein positivity lekar aayi aur ab jab mein credit leke gayi toh inki mirchi lgi aur mujhe bol rahe ki mein negativity failati hun!!”

Shilpa Shinde further said, “Mujhe Indusrtry wale kabhi support nahi karte, Agar iss tarah se ye log mujhe badnaam karenge aur mujhe STRESS dete rahenge aur kal agar ase STRESS ki wajah se kuch bhi ulta hua toh plz mat aana candle lekar, sabke seene pe BHOOT bnkar mein baituhngi”

“Mujhe kisi ne support nahi kiya iss topic pe!! Ye sab purposely kiya hai inhone apni publicity ke liye!!Aur mujhe agar ye support karte toh kya mein ye video bnati?Jarurat thi? Mein toh shanti se kaam kar hi rahi thi!!,” said former Bigg Boss winner.

This is a developing story stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

