Shark Tank India Season 2 has been talked about all over the internet for Ashneer Grover’s absence in the new season. Every post related to Shark Tank India has Ashneer’s fans commenting and asking him to return as they are not liking the show without him. Amongst all, a video has been going viral where a fan is holding placards and sticking bills on walls and buses saying “Ashneer Grover is missing and was last seen on season 1”.

Ashneer Grover has become a topic of conversation in every household ever since the first season of Shark Tank India was aired on Television. The former Shark judge has also gone on to give statements against the show that contributed to the show’s low TRP and popularity. On social media, fans have been posting for Ashneer to come back but this fan surpassed all.

A video shared by Kataria Aryann and Prannay Joshi on Instagram, shows the duo walking the streets of Mumbai and handing pamphlets to strangers. They also stuck the bills on the bus that had Shark Tank Season 2 banner on it. So far the video has reached over 574k views and has over 56k likes.

Many netizens are liking to the video where one said, “Need a wild card entry for ashneer”. In the video, many are also saying that they did not like the show without Ashneer. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Kataria (@katariaaryann)

Copying the tone of Ashnner Grover, a user commented, “Bhai kya kr rha hai tu!”. Another added,

“Sony walo tak pahunchna chahiye yeh”.

“We miss Doglapan”, says another user. Another fan added, “without him Shark Tank is failed”.

Many also asked him to make his own show on YouTube and that would be a bigger hit than Shark Tank Season 2 saying, “koi alag show chalu karo…Shark Tank se jyada hit kar doge ap akele hi”.

A user from Delhi also asked if anyone is interested in making the same video in Delhi saying, “

Anyone wanna make part 2 of this in delhi dm 🕺🤝🏻”

Let us know what do you think about this viral video

