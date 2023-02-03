The complications and controversies in Rakhi Sawant’s life are never ending. The actress recently lost her mother due to her long prolonged illness and was seen sobbing in the media making all of us cry with her. There has been a turmoil going on in Rakhi’s marriage with husband Adil Khan Durrani and in the recent media interaction, she hinted on her husband’s extramarital affair. Earlier today, Sawant was snapped in the city and yet again spoke about Adil’s reaction to her crying publicly while calling her a ‘joker’ and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Everyday while exiting from her gym, Rakhi interacts with the media and talks about everything under the sun. Off late, she has been giving warnings publicly to the lady involved with her husband Adil and threatening to expose her if she doesn’t behave.

Upon her recent meeting with the paps, Rakhi Sawant revealed how her husband Adil Khan Durrani laughed on her while calling her ‘joker’ and said, “Mujhe dukh yeh baat ka hua hai ki kal woh khoob hase hai mujhpar… Ki puri desh ki janta, tumhe joker keh rahi hai.”

Rakhi Sawant continued and said, “Puri desh ki janta tumpar has rahi hai, thook rahi hai. Main koi majloom aurat nahi hoon… Koi seedhi-sadhi aurat nahi hoon, Rakhi Sawant naam hai mera. Mujhe mera haq lena ata hain.”

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, take a look at it below:

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Adil itna bhi sach kon bolta hai.”

Another user commented, “Sach hi to kaha h usne 😂😂konsa jhut bola madam khudke hatho khudka tamasha bnana koi inse bilkul nah sikhe🥲🥲🥲aisi chije sikhneke aisa mar jaye😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Sahi to bola adil n😂, ab sch bolna bi gunha h??😂”

Rakhi didn’t stop there, she went onto make more shocking revelations about her husband Adil Khan Durrani, watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant talking about her troubled marriage with her husband Adil in the media? Tell us in the space below.

