TV actress Rakhi Sawant often makes headlines for her hilarious antics and her controversial statements. There is not even a single dull moment with her presence on screen. She is now once again grabbing all the attention of the netizens and proves that she is always in the mood to dance.

The former Bigg Boss contestant recently shared a video from her hospital room on Instagram. In the video, she was seen shaking a leg with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. She also informed her fans that the video was recorded just before her surgery.

Rakhi Sawant shared the video and wrote, “Dance doesn’t leave me in a condition #Hospital pre surgery dance.” She even added Tanishk Bagchi’s song Aafat to the video. In the video, she was seen in a hospital night suit and a catheter attached to her hand. But that did not stop her grooving with her boyfriend Adil Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant pulls off a splendid dance move, flinging her arm around Adil as she flips her hair in style. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Ever since Rakhi Sawant shared the video, it has been going viral on social media. While some shared their concern about her health, some simply enjoyed her dance moves. Sofia Hayat wrote, “What surgery? I am praying and sending blessings. Nothing will go wrong. Your life is on track..you have Adil and your health.” while actress Nisha Rawal wrote, “Cutie! Please recover soon.”

A fan commented, “Why are you at that hospital? What happened to you?” Another fan joked about Adil’s move and wrote, “Adil’s dance is very funny. Hahaha.” Sime netizens simly tried to troll her. A netizen asked, “hair extension kahan chale Gaye?” another netizen wrote, “Yeh konsa pink color ka hospital h 😂😂” Another troll commented, “Ab kaha silicon”

So what do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s performance in the hospital? Let us know in the comments.

