Amitabh Bachchan Asks KBC Contestant If Raid Scenes Are Properly Shot In Movies, Here's His Answer!

A Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Sudhir Sharma, Superintendent of Customs, CGST and Central Excise posted at Jaipur airport, talks at length about his work, especially how he nabs smugglers.

Advertisement

The host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan introduces Sudhir on the show and enquires more about him and the kind of cases he has solved at the airport. Sudhir replies: “Last year I was part of the team involved in seizing 32 kg gold at the airport.”

Advertisement

Bachchan also asks Sudhir the way raid scenes are shown in films, are they realistic? and if not they can be corrected from the next time but Sudhir says that they are almost correct and raids are done in a highly secretive way.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan also talks about his films and gives credit to his film’s writer and says that they are the hero of the film.

Big B also asked Sudhir to sing during Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sudhir thanked Amitabh Bachchan for this opportunity as he got a chance to sing in the show which is a big launch. He also dedicated the song to him.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television related updates!

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Makes Shocking Claims! Says Sonali Phogat Confessed Her Feelings For PA Sudhir Sangwan But “Uss Takle Ne Unki Beti Ko Anaath Kar Dia”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram