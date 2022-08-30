The passing away of BJP politician and former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat. Ever since her death news surfaced on the internet, there has been many speculations being shared regarding her death. Initially it was reported that the social media sensation suffered a heart attack but later she was drugged. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant who claims to be her close friend, in a recent interview stated Sonali had earlier confessed to her that she liked her PA Sudhir Sangwan, who is also the main culprit behind Phogat’s death.

A night before she died, Sonali had called her family and claimed something was added to her food due to which she was feeling uneasy. As per reports, Sudhir along with his close associate Sukhwinder Singh admitted to the police that they indeed mixed something on her drink. The two has already been arrested.

Coming back to the topic, Rakhi Sawant never leaves a chance to show her support regarding any cases or controversy happening. Now, while interacting with media, the drama queen states that while she was in Bigg Boss house with Sonali Phogat, she states that the politician had told her that she was in love with his PA Sudhir Sangwan. However, she further claims she has even met him a few times and she was already that Sangwan wasn’t the right person for Phogat.

Talking to media, Rakhi Sawant said, “Dekhiye jab mujhe pata chala tha toh day 1 se mujhe murder hi lag raha tha. Sonali ji ka murder hi hua hai. Bigg Boss me bohot accha waqt bitaya hai maine. Unki jaan thi unki beti, aur jo unke PA the woh taklu (Sudhir Sangwan), she used to tell us that she was in love with him and Vo PA bhi the aur dost bhi the, ab vo nahi hai toh merko batana accha bhi nahi lagta. Bohot galat baat hai, heart attack unko aaya hi nahi. Abhi kya masla hai vo CBI and police dekhe.”

“I saw the video; her clothes were also removed. I was so shocked, but I was in Dubai. She loved her daughter like anything, I was in trauma in depression. Apni party se kitna pyar karti thi, BJP ko main request karna chahti hun ki jo unke kaatil hain, unke jo murderer hain unko kadi se kadi saza ho. Uss takle ne (Sudhir Sangwan) ne unki beti ko anaath kar dia. Mujhe day 1 se uspe shak tha, me 10 baar usse mili hu. Jab main usse dekhti thi utni baar bohot hi gussa aata tha uss takle pe. I used to ask Sonali Phogat who is he, she told her nothing, he is my PA and we like each other. Uski shakal se mujhe woh criminal lagta tha, aur aaj dekho woh sach nikla. I am feeling so sad. main chahti hun uss bichari aurat ko aur usko beti ko nyay mile,” Rakhi added.

As per recent reports, a CCTV footage was shared recently where her PA Sudhir Sangwan was seen forcing Sonali Phogat to drink something mixed with drugs. Later, Sudhir along with Sukhwinder Singh can be seen taking an unconscious Sonali to the bathroom at around 4:30 AM and three of them were inside for about 2 hours.

