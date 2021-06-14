Music is magic and magic that can define any mood on earth. Say it; you have a song for it. Amid all of this, there are a few singers who own the voice that is an instant mood lifter, motivator and triggers adrenaline to conquer the day. And what more do you need through this day known as the monster Monday than music? So today, as we again battle our blues out, the artist of the week is Sukhwinder Singh and his mesmerising voice.

Singh, in a career that is decades-long, has given Bollywood and the independent music scene songs that will stay eternal. The Sufi singer has been long associated with heartbreak songs, but that is not the case. His range and versatility are immense, and he has sung several upbeat, pumping tracks too. Take Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, for instance.

So today, as we tackle another Monday, let’s draw some motivation, and adrenaline from Sukhwinder Singh and get through dancing.

Ramta Jogi (Taal)

Iconic is the word written all over. Ramta Jogi from Taal cannot be fit in a box; it is as free and moody as it can be. But one thing it makes sure of is to pump you up. Every single time Alka Yagnik breakthrough Sukhwinder’s strong voice, it has to pierce your heart, and AR Rahman makes sure it does.

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)

I don’t know how do you define legendary stuff. Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of its kinds, and there are no two ways that there will never be another. AR Rahman joining forces with Sukhwinder Singh yet again; the track from Dil Se remembers the lover but also dances in the joy of falling for them.

Slow Motion Angreza (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one of the best Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy album. A song that deserves much more than it already got it, Slow Motion Angreza. A song as melodious as it can be and as appropriate peppy to bring you on the dance floor. This one is definitely a mood. Monday looks better from here now.

Dil Haara (Tashan)

Some might call this one a misfit but I am unapologetically biased towards the Tashan album. Dil Haara is such a contemporary track far away from the skeleton of a staple song. And those lyrics, which are enough to give you that instant rush, are to die for.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh (Sanju)

What more motivational than this? Each word, each musical note in Har Maidaan Fateh from Sanju is made for you to get up and conquer the world. Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal joined hands and created an alarming track.

