Kamaal R Khan refuses to stop! It was very recently that Salman Khan had demanded a contempt action against the self-proclaimed critic. But KRK has found his own ways! He uses the term “Bollywood’s gunda” to refer to the superstar in all his posts. In a recent one, he has attacked the Radhe actor in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on for details!

As most know, today marks SSR’s one-year death anniversary. Many, from Ankita Lokhande, Pulkit Samrat, Bhumi Pednekar paid tributes in their own ways. Kamaal R Khan was amongst the few firsts but had his own ulterior motives in the post.

KRK tweeted, “We can measure time, but we can’t measure loss. It has been a year, but there is no way to set a milestone or a limit on this grief. I miss you bro #SushantSinghRajput!”

In another tweet, KRK targeted Salman Khan and wrote, “Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Aaj #Sushant Ko Jakar Ek Saal Ho Gaya! Aur Iss Ek Saal Main Tu Bhi flop Ho Gaya! Lekin Ab Uski Ladai Ko Main Zinda Rakkhoonga! Aur Tujhe Tere Anjaam Tak Pahuncha Kar Hi Dum Loonga! Tera Career Khatam Karke Hi Chain Se Baithoonga! All the best Gunde!”

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Kamaal R Khan has made his profile private for reasons unknown. Only followers can view his posts.

KRK had previously dragged Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Salim Khan, Disha Patani in war with Salman Khan.

The superstar had filed a defamation suit against the critic post his Radhe review. The suit includes not just the review, but several other defamatory remarks that Kamaal made on Salman’s films, companies and other ownerships.

