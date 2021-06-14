Ankita Lokhande is amongst the few who were truly bothered about Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing away. The actress even refrained from attending SSR’s funeral because that wasn’t the last memory she wanted to keep of him. The Pavitra Rishta duo dated for a long time but parted ways almost the same year that they were considering tying the knot.

Today marks the 1 year anniversary of Sushant‘s passing away. The actor allegedly hanged to death last year on June 14 at his Bandra residence. A CBI investigation is currently underway to find out the real reason behind his death. In addition, NCB is investigating a drug row involving Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan and others.

Ahead of the death anniversary, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande held a pooja at her home. The actress shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram stories. One could see a havan being conducted in front of idols of gods.

But it seems Sushant Singh Rajput fans are more focused on the picture that Ankita Lokhande posted with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The duo could be seen walking hand in hand across the city.

“Perfect together,” she captioned the picture.

SSR fans took to the comment section and began bashing the actress for her post. They apparently only want to see Ankita with Sushant.

“Break from social media wala natak khatam? using ssr for attention seeking,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Not at all perfect… U look good only with ssr.”

A user commented, “@lokhandeankita sushant k puniyatithi hai kal usse hme chor kar gy ek saal ho jayega but tumhare chere pe mayusi to bhout dur ki baat hai u r blushing same on you kaise ladki ho Tum at least insaniyat v ni hai tumhare andar shame on you”

“This perfect togetherness is not there in Bollywood, Kaal SSR the Aaj Ye Hai Kaal Koi Aur Hoga…..Stop making fun of yourself by posting such nonsense,” another Sushant Singh Rajput fan commented.

We’re sure this must be really tough for Ankita Lokhande, but we hope and pray she gets the strength to get past it all!

