In his war with Salman Khan seems like the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, is not going to calm down anytime soon. After his reply to Mika Singh yesterday, he once again came for his ‘Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai’ and took a dig at him referring to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He said Bollywood cannot win this time, and he won’t die.

If you are unaware, it was after KRK, in his review for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, accused Salman of money laundering, that the actor slammed him with a legal lawsuit. But that didn’t stop Kamaal R Khan from continuing his activity and giving out wild statements about the Bollywood superstar. In his latest rant, Kamaal has said that he will make Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai a TV actor. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

KRK took to his private handle on Twitter and warned and Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai. He said that he is an outsider but not Sushant Singh Rajput who will die. The self-proclaimed critic as per TOI, wrote, “Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ye Toh Tu 100% Maan Kar Chal, Ki main Outsider Bhale Hi Hun, Lekin main Doosra #SushantSingh Nahi Banoonga. Naa Hi Main Maroonga Aur Naa Hi Bollywood Ki Jeet Hogi. Iss Baar Bollywood Ki Haar Hogi. Kyonki iss Baar Bollywood Ne Galat Aadmi Se Panga Liya hai.”

Adding his thoughts to the outsider-insider debate, KRK continued, “Whenever an outsider becomes famous, then all the Bollywood people come together like gangsters to corner him to finish. And again they are doing the same thing against me. But this time they won’t succeed. Instead they will regret it for lifetime. These Lukkhas can’t finish me.”

KRK further continued taking digs at Salman Khan and said, “Maine iss Bollywood ke Gali Ke Gunde Ko TV actor Naa Bana Diya To Mera Naam #KRK Nahi. Jiss Din Iss criminal Ka Career Khatam, Uss Din chamche Khud Hi Khatam. Uske Baad In Suwar Wali Shakal Walon Ko Bhi Jawab Milega! Abhi Inn Chamcho Ko Bhaunk Ne Do!”

