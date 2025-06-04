Witnessing tremendous talents like Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher in a movie is truly a dream come true. Thanks to Anurag Basu, who’s revived his Life In A Metro film series with the spiritual sequel Metro In Dino. The official trailer was released a few minutes ago, and we’re beaming with joy. Scroll below for a detailed review.

Metro… In Dino Trailer

When Pritam lends his vocal, you know there’s magic in the making. It is literally that ‘magical’ feeling as the Metro In Dino trailer begins with his soulful voice. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are the four couples of different age-groups in four different metro cities, living different phases of their lives.

The 3-minute 12-second trailer will take you to the classic Anurag Basu world. It’s a roller-coaster ride of emotions making you smile wide, laugh, go teary-eyed, and heartbroken, all in fraction of a few seconds. The visuals are gripping, perfectly backed by impactful, entertaining dialogues that will leave you in chuckles and intrigued about what their love saga has to offer.

Metro In Dino Trailer Review

This is Anurag Basu’s take on today’s love, featuring different age groups but centered around the issues concerning today – commitment issues, infidelity, societal judgments, and much more. Hopefully, this will not be Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which nailed it in music and pre-release hype, but the storyline and a few performance disappointed.

After a serious of average story lines, Anurag Basu has given me hope that there’s still hidden gems in Bollywood to look forward to. Bollywood deserves good story-telling and good content, and that 90s era and the ‘peak Bollywood’ craze could be back all over again! I cannot help but mention that the impact would not have been possible without Pritam’s eccentric music, which amplified it 10-fold!

Check out the Metro In Dino trailer below:

More about Metro… In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, the comedy-drama is backed by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. It is a spiritual sequel to the cult classic Life in a… Metro (2007). The ensemble cast features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Metro In Dino will release in theatres worldwide on July 4, 2025 and I certainly cannot wait for it!

