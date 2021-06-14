Maharashtra government permitted shooting television shows and films from the first week of June. Owing to the relaxations, Akshay Kumar is all set to resume the shoot, and he will start it with Aanand L Rai‘s Raksha Bandhan. On the other side, YRF is holding its biggies- Tiger 3 and Pathan.

Advertisement

Apparently, the Maharashtra government has agreed on the proposal of shooting in a bio bubble. But what’s surprising is that majority of film studios and television studios are holding it back due to not-so-favourable restrictions. As put forth by the government, the shoots are only allowed till 5 pm. This time limit has discouraged many show makers as it’s highly impossible to complete even one episode in 8 hours time slot.

Advertisement

Speaking of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, the team will resume the shoot during this week. A source close to Mid Day quoted, “Since our set has been lying unused, Akshay sir requested the makers to resume production, assuring them that he has recovered from the post-COVID fatigue. Aanand sir is handpicking a lean crew for the stint.”

While Raksha Bandhan is all sorted, YRF is taking a slow route and at moment, not caring about extra expenses. The team of both Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan have a big crew and the studio will only resume the shoot after all crew members get at least the first dose of vaccine.

“Each had a large unit of over 100 people. YRF tested everyone regularly and had put up the crews at a hotel. It was spending a substantial amount of money on these safety norms. But at this point, keeping the expenses and the teams’ safety in mind, they have decided to return to work only after crew members have got the first dose of the vaccine,” the source added further.

Let’s hope Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Tiger 3 and Pathan too start as soon as possible!

Must Read: Radhe Box Office: Salman Khan’s Film Releases In Maharashtra’s 2 Theatres! Take A Look At The Collection



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube