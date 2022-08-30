Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show ‘Sirf Tum’, which also stars Eisha Singh in the lead role.

The actor has been a part of the show for the past nine months. Recently, he was trending on social media for his new look in the show.

Vivian Dsena now sports a clean-shaven look and a crew cut, looking much younger than before. Speaking about the transformation, he says: “This new look is rejuvenating. After the makeover, when I came to the sets, I felt so recharged. And I have been getting great feedback.”

Vivian Dsena added, “My fans have been an integral part of my growth. I got to know from our team that after my new look was revealed, both the show and myself are trending on social media.

“Honestly, it’s a different feeling when your hard work and dedication pays off. I have always maintained myself properly because good habits and dedication can take you places.”

While talking about Vivian Dsena, he previously also hit the headlines after revealing that he is very fond of cooking and eating well. The actor said that he has never gone on vegan diets or any other fancy diets as he feels that after a hard day’s work, he needs good food.

