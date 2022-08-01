Bigg Boss 16 has not even been officially announced yet but has already grabbed the headlines. A lot of noise is being made around which celebrities would possibly enter the house this season. While it’s being said that Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and some others have rejected the show, new names like Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar have now begun doing the rounds.

There are a couple of names that are surfaced every year on social media but those actors ultimately don’t agree to do the show. Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Sanaya Irani are among them. But will they finally make it to Bigg Boss 16? Here are 8 stars that probably will:

Disha Parmar

Well, it is widely known how Bigg Boss 14 changed the career of Rahul Vaidya. He revived his fame and was in huge demand all of a sudden. In fact, his romance with Disha Parmar was the talk of the town and the actress even bagged Bade Achhe Lagte Hai soon after. Bigg Boss 16 makers have now approached the wifey but only time will tell if she gets on board.

Vivian Dsena

It was Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani that earned Vivian Dsena massive fame, he also found his partner Vahbiz Dorabjee on the show. Unfortunately, none of the aforementioned stayed for a long time in his life. While his latest show Sirf Tum has failed to garner TRPs, will he enter the Salman Khan-hosted show to gain that much-needed boost? Well, it isn’t hidden, the massive fan girl base that he has!

Mohit Sehgal

Another star who was very much in demand during the early phase of his career. Miley Jab Hum Tum gave him the image of a chocolate boy and girls were all crazy about him but he went missing from the limelight after the show. He was recently seen in Naagin 4. There have been reports that even Sanaya Irani has been approached for Bigg Boss 16 but will the couple finally take the Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla route?

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai began her journey on TV and her hard work took her on the Bollywood journey, that every actor eventually dreams of. She’s been a part of many web series off late but will she return to TV to be a part of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show? All we can do is hope for it!

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has been on the top list of Bigg Boss creators. She is approached every season by the makers but refuses to be a part of the reality show. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, she’s gone through a lot and it is highly unlikely that she would give anyone a chance to talk about it on national television.

Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde

Both Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde have garnered attention after their stint in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. But will they enter another reality show and try their luck on the trophy? Last time it was Munawar Faruqui who won the show, and is likely to join Bigg Boss 16 too!

Kanika Mann

Fresh from the noise of Khatron Ke Khiladi, it looks like a great opportunity for Kanika Mann to join Bigg Boss 16 to expand her fan base. But will she grab it? It is said that her co-contestant from Rohit Shetty’s show, Sriti Jha, has rejected the reality show.

