‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ fame Amruta Khanvilkar has confirmed her participation in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.

She said: “I am super ecstatic to be a part of the 10th season of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa‘ as it was always on my bucket list. I love dancing.”

Amruta Khanvilkar said she was particularly excited about joining the show because it will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, and actress, dancer and model Nora Fatehi.

Amruta Khanvilkar added, “In fact I breathe dance and it’s going to be a different kind of experience altogether to perform in front of my absolute favourite actor and icon Madhuri Dixit.”

“I am looking forward to learning new dance forms such as Bachata and impress the judges,” she added.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ will air soon on Colors. To be hosted by Bharti Singh, the contestants on the show will most likely include Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Zorawar Kalra.

