Actors Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra will be seen participating in the upcoming season of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene will return as judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Joining them is the International artist Nora Fatehi after her recent stint in Dance Deewane Juniors.

Madhuri Dixit had previously expressed her excitement and said, “Madhuri said: “‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatars. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show which marks an incredible transformation journey.”

Previously names such as Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shubhangi Atre, Hina Khan, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar were confirmed by the makers. The show is very well known for bringing contestants from distinct fields.

The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will air on Colors.

