Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its 12th edition and fans have been watching the show with all the excitement. Time and again the channel drops exciting promo on their respective social media accounts that takes the web by storm. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show was recently in news when Rubina Dilaik was seen accusing her co-contestant Kanika Mann of cheating during a task.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 14 winner accused Kanika of cheating in the Ostrich task. In the promo, Dilaik was seen telling that Mann accessed her phone and Googled “how to tame an Ostrich.”

Now during her latest interview, Kanika Mann has reacted to the same and broke her silence on Rubina Dilaik’s accusation. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the KKK 12 contestant said, “Well, I didn’t cheat. And I don’t think I owe anyone any explanation. I’m true to myself, and that’s the most important thing for me. Sometimes what people may call cheating is actually a very grey area- it’s not black and white. And this was pretty much what that was.”

“That’s an interesting observation! I’ll tell you what – I’m a simple girl, and I always will be, but I stand up for myself wherever I need to. Now sometimes standing up for yourself is easy, and other times, it comes with a cost. It can shake people’s perception of you; which I think is fine because you can’t be the same person in every situation. You adapt. That’s what humans do,” added Kanika Mann further.

Before Kanika, her KKK 12 co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal had opened up about Rubina Dilaik’s outburst. He had told SpotboyE, “Be it reality shows or in personal life arguments happen. It’s not true that Rubina Dilaik is arrogant or anything like that. Woh bilkul bhi aisi nahi hai, hum dono nai bohot hang out kiya hai ek sath on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Honestly, merko itni umeed nahi thi ki main aur Rubina itna zyada hangout karege.”

“In fact after our argument, we sorted out our differences and we both apologise to each other and we hugged each other. Yeh sab ho jata, ghar pe bhi we have arguments but that does not mean we will end ties with family, so it’s normal,” Pratik Sehajpal had added.

