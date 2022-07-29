Rubina Dilaik is currently one of the most trending small screen stars. As of now, she’s impressing her fans with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Meanwhile, the actress recently returned to the city after completing the KKK shoot in South Africa. Currently, she’s vacationing in a Hill Station in Maharashtra and recently she shared a bikini video of herself but netizens started trolling and fat-shaming her.

Dilaik started her acting career in Chotti Bahu and later she became prominent in Shakti, where she portrayed Soumya Singh, a transgender woman. She entered Bigg Boss 14 with her husband Abhinav and even won the season. She’s currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show KKK12.

Coming back to the topic, Rubina Dilaik – who is currently vacationing at a hill station, left everyone’s jaw dropped after sharing her video wearing a bikini. Although her fans were super impressed, but few netizens weren’t pleased with her figure as they fat-shamed and started trolling her for sharing such video.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Monsoons in Mumbai and a lil extra me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Ashlil….when u don’t have an bikini body why to flaunt….” another wrote, “U don’t have a sexy figure then why,” a third user wrote, “Accha khasa fan flowing hai bacche v bohat pasand karte hai tumko or bohat log pyaar karte hai par tm apni value khud kam kar rhi ho,” a fourth wrote, “What d nonsense is dis ??? Bikniii phn kr hi followers bdhyngy inky,” a fifth user wrote, “Himachal ki beti besharam ho gai,” another commented, “Chhoti bahu hamare garke niyam bhul gai tum.”

This is not the first time Rubina Dilaik has been fat-shamed, earlier she was trolled post-COVID. Hitting back at the haters, the actress said, “There are times when we need to tell people of their boundaries. I don’t react to their emails, and don’t even read comments. But when the haters start involving families, you need to… They will tag my mom, father, husband, sisters, even my far-off cousins that tell Rubina she is not working hard. She is looking old, has gained weight. Nobody has given you the right to reach out to them. It doesn’t matter to me, but somewhere my family gets bogged down. Covid took almost everything out of my discipline and the kind of health I had maintained, and the first thing to take the beating is your nails, skin, hair. Even today, I have a tremendous hair fall. But I am recovering. I have not given up. It is a part of life.”

