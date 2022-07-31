Actress Shradha Sharma – who prefers being called Shraddha Rani Sharma now, has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. The actress – who was part of Bigg Boss 5 – had once grabbed the attention of many owing to her relationship with Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary.

The two seemed to be going steady when suddenly they called it quits. Now, during a recent chat, Ms Sharma got candid and spoke at length about how her and Raja’s relationship blossomed and also why they ultimately called it quits. Read on to know all she had to say.

While interacting with Etimes recently, Shraddha Sharma revealed that she and Raja Chaudhary met at a party and from there started spending quality time with one another. She said, “We met at a party and got friendly. Then, Raja invited me out for coffee. It all started from there. It progressed when Raja learned that I love fish and started taking me out to restaurants which specialise in fish dishes.” But things didn’t stay perfect in paradise for long and the couple parted ways.

So why did Shraddha Sharma and Raja Chaudhary’s relationship go kaput? Revealing the reasons behind splitting from Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband, the ‘Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai’ actress said, “Raja is a man with a very good heart. But he had a drinking problem, which I couldn’t take. He drank a lot. Plus after drinks, he tended to get violent. I want to lead a peaceful life.”

While adding that he did try to quit alcohol and even went to rehab for the same, the actress revealed another reason that led to the split. She said, “He cheated on me. I am not someone who will keep quiet and sit in such a situation. I confronted him. He said it was happening under the influence of alcohol.” Adding that she found out about Shweta Tiwari’s first husband cheating via a UTV show, she revealed she met the girl he cheated with saying, “She blamed it on Raja. She said he kissed her first.

In the same conversation, when asked if she would talk to Raja Chaudhary if they bump into each other, Shraddha Sharma said, “Why not? Yeh life hai aur har insaan ke life mein kuch na kuch hota rehta hai. Why wouldn’t I talk to him?”

On the professional front, Shraddha Sharma is keen on doing film films now instead f TV shows.

