After marrying Dimpy Ganguly in 2010 and then divorcing her in 2015 and then tying the knot with Shweta Singh in 2006 and splitting way with her in 2008, Rahul Mahajan found his happily ever after. That’s right. After two marriages ended with both ex-wives accusing him of domestic violence, the former Bigg Boss contestant found love in Natalya Ilina – a woman hailing from Russia.

Rahul married the ethnic Russian Kazakh model on November 20, 2018, and they are still going strong. In a past conversation – dating to late 2020, the multiple reality show participant opened up about married life with Natalya, her converting to Hinduism and more. Read on to know all he had shared.

During a past conversation with Etimes in December 2020, Rahul Mahajan spoke about his Russian wife Natalya Ilina’s decision to convert to Hinduism after marriage. The Bigg Boss 2 finalist, while stating his wife converted to Hinduism after marriage, said, “She is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati. I always tell her that the husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati.”

Rahul Mahajan added, “We keep them as our idols in our relationship. I teach her Bhagavad Gita and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family.”

In the same conversation, the ex-contestant also spoke about how they balance things between them. He said, “We are like two tracks of the railway. We do not interfere in each other’s matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track.”

Well, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina have proved if one’s love is strong not only international borders but religious ones too can be overcome and lead to more love in a relationship.

