Rakhi Sawant is all over the news lately and a day never goes by when she isn’t doing any kind of drama or creating controversies. While she’s getting limelight due to her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani, the former Bigg Boss contestant is now facing backlash for causing a massive traffic jam in Mumbai. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Most recently, the actress was on verge of breaking up after Adil failed to show up while she went was in Delhi. However, a day after the incident, things became good between the two and she has even seen showering rose petals on Adil as soon as he came out of the Airport.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is back in the news but not for her romance with Aadil Khan but for causing a traffic jam on the busy streets of Mumbai. In the video shared on Instagram by the paparazzi page, Viral Bhayani, the drama queen can be seen making her way to the car, as her vehicle was parked in the middle of the road which caused other vehicles to stop. Even in this situation, Sawant didn’t apologise, instead, she said, “Jahan hum khade hote hain line wohin se shuru hoti hai, ruk jaao.”

Soon after the video of Rakhi Sawant went viral, netizens started trolling her and some even tagged Mumbai Police. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “She’s being reckless and nuisance,” another wrote, “Road tere baap ka hai kya,” a third commented, “This is bad she cannot disturb traffic for common people, Mumbai police should take action on this,” a fourth wrote, “Chalan banwa diya tumne bhai, wait kro ab kl ka,” a fifth user wrote, “Case kro iss nautanki aurat par.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an earlier conversation with News18, Rakhi Sawant opened up about facing trolls, she said, “If you won’t troll us, how will we become stars? Troll us. What can you do? At max, you will abuse us. You won’t kill me. If everyone will talk good about us, we might get diabetic. We should have some karela and neem in life too. A person improves with trolling. That’s not going to happen to me. You will change but I won’t. I will be the way I am. I do not hurt anyone, I am very honest and I am an entertainer.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Kunal Kamra Reviews The Kashmir Files Jokingly, Says “Pondicherry Mein Gaya Tha, 4 Log The, Toh Bhi Ek Buddhe Ne…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram