Rahul Mahajan is making headlines yet again. The former Bigg Boss contestant is entering the reality show again this year along with Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah to challenge the existing contestants in the house i.e. Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

During an interaction recently, Rahul revealed that his wife, Natalya Ilina, has converted from Russian to Hindu and gave the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Talking to ET Times, Rahul Mahajan spoke about his married life with wife Natalya Ilina and said, “We are like two tracks of the railway. We do not interfere in each other’s matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant added, “She is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati. I always tell her that the husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship. I teach her Bhagavad Gita and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family.”

Rahul Mahajan also spoke how he wants to stay away from all the women in the Bigg Boss 14 house and said, “I am happily married to Natalya Ilina and want to steer clear of all the women in the house. I am done with link-ups and don’t want any more fake friendships in the house.”

We wish nothing but the best to Rahul and Natalya Ilina!

