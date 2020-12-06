Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. The couple got married recently and their lavish wedding was the talk of the Tinseltown. The duo will be seen together on The Kapil Sharma Show tonight and we can’t wait to watch the episode already.

Advertisement

The channel just released the new promo of the upcoming episode and it’s all things love.

Advertisement

In the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, we could see Rohanpreet Singh going down on his knees and proposing Neha Kakkar for marriage yet again and it’ll definitely leave you teary-eyed.

Sharing the promo on Twitter, SonyTV captioned it, “Har ghar mein hoga laughter, har dil mein jaagega pyaar ka ehsaas aur banega yeh episode aur bhi khaas jab newly weds #NehuPreet honge Kapil aur uske parivaar ke saath. Dekhiyega zaroor #TheKapilSharmaShow aaj raat 9:30 baje. @iAmNehaKakkar #RohanpreetSingh”

Har ghar mein hoga laughter, har dil mein jaagega pyaar ka ehsaas aur banega yeh episode aur bhi khaas jab newly weds #NehuPreet honge Kapil aur uske parivaar ke saath. Dekhiyega zaroor #TheKapilSharmaShow aaj raat 9:30 baje. @iAmNehaKakkar #RohanpreetSingh pic.twitter.com/Bm0rDM0jhw — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 6, 2020

Aren’t these two just adorable? Our hearts.

Meanwhile, recently, on their 1-month wedding anniversary, Neha Kakkar shared an adorable video of the surprise Rohanpreet Singh gave her. The video opens up with the couple making their way to their hotel room. Neha could be seen with a balloon in her hand as she is surprised.

The couple shared some PDA across the window with a beautiful view as they hugged each other and locked lips. “Our First Month Anniversary Today and I must thank you @rohanpreetsingh and your Family for giving me the kind of LOVE I never expected! Sooo Happy!! And #NeHearts here’s a small gift for You all! Check it out,” the Indian Idol 2020 host captioned her post.

Also later, Rohanpreet Singh too expressed his happiness over the special occasion. He posted a picture with Neha from their Karwa Chauth festivities where both could be seen staring at each other with smiles.

Aren’t y’all excited to watch Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on the Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande To Surprise Sushant Singh Rajput Fans With A ‘Khaas’ Tribute & They Can’t Wait For It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube