Actress Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, says she is a hungry moma. The couple announced their pregnancy in a very unique way on their social media. Fans have been waiting to hear the couple give some good news, but finally, Anita and Rohit have decided to take that plunge in their relationship.

Pregnancy cravings are a thing which no pregnant lady can resist. The actress too could not control her cravings. Anita posted a small clip-on Instagram where she is seen indulging in some delicacies to curb her pregnancy cravings.

“What I’ve been doing every single day in 16 seconds. This Baby Moma is a HungryMoma,” Anita Hassanandani captioned the video.

In October, Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy on social media. She shared a video, where Rohit and Anita re-live their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump at one point. They always make all their fans go awww! And by posting this video they once again melted every heart.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013. Ever since they have been living life king size. We are so happy to see them stepping in this new phase in life. We wish them all the best for this new phase.

