Anita Hassanandani is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. She began her acting career with her television debut with the show Idhar Udhar season 2. And went on to appear in many Bollywood films as well. As the actor is now married and has a son, she recently dropped a video clip of herself online which gave a stunning glimpse of her major weight loss.

Anita Hassanadani has appeared in numerous tv shows and films namely Krishna Cottage, Kucch To Hai, Koi Aap Sa, Just Married, Ragini MMS 2, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 1, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Naagin 3 and many more.

The Naagin actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she can be seen sporting a two-piece black sporty outfit. The video begins with Anita Hassanandani noticing her belly and in the next shot, she unveiled her weight loss avatar as she danced with joy.

In the caption, she penned a note in which she mentioned that all one got to be was consistent and added how she was getting there. She even stated that she followed a zero diet and ate everything while adding that she still had a long way to go for her weight loss.

The caption read, “All you got to be is consistent ✨🤍 Getting there. Still a lonnnnnnnggggg way to go Mind you with zero diet! I eat everything 😍 🍕 🍦 🍔 🍟 Thank you” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

On the other hand, Anita Hassanadani earlier left the netizens in shock when she dropped a picture of herself depicting her pregnancy after she gave birth to her son in 2021. While her fans were utterly shocked speculating that the actress was pregnant with her second child, she dismissed the same revealing that she wasn’t pregnant. Here’s what she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

