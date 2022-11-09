Farah Khan’s melodrama film Om Shanti Om was released in 2007 and become the highest-grossing film of the year. While superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the male lead, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made her debut with this film. Arjun Rampal played the role of antagonist in the film.

The film was praised for its story, screenplay, dialogue, soundtrack, production design, costumes, and performances of the cast. It has been 15 years since the release, and the film is still remembered today. The filmmaker has revealed that while she is proud of the film’s journey, it pinches her that the SRK-Deepika starrer didn’t bag a single award for its dialogues.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Farah Khan recalled, “My only thing is that Om Shanti Om should have won every award for its dialogues, but that didn’t happen. And it just shows how idiotic these awards are. Because all the dialogues from the film have become cult.”

The filmmaker also said how Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone starrer dialogues are still popular among the people. She said, “People use the dialogues from the film in everyday life, be ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ or ‘Itni Shiddat’ or ‘Ek chutki sindoor’. These are some iconic dialogues. It didn’t win a single award for dialogues. Mayur Puri should have won every award. But that doesn’t matter today. Even Sholay didn’t win an award for dialogues.”

Om Shanti Om was a special film for Farah Khan. While the film launched Deepika Padukone in Bollywood, it was during the making of the film, Farah conceived her kids. The film even clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya at the box office. However, OSO turned out to be a winner in the ticket windows.

The filmmaker credited the movie for starting the six-pack-ab chapter in Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

