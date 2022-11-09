Deepika Padukone fans are celebrating today as the actress completes 15 years in the industry. The beauty made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. There’s only been an upward graph ever since and today, she’s one of the most bankable stars. But did you know, she could have been seen alongside Salman Khan in her first-ever film? Scroll below for all the details.

In Om Shanti Om, Deepika played dual role – Shantipriya and Sandy. Both her characters were equally loved by fans and snippets of her portrayal are viral on social media till date. It indeed was a dream debut but you know destiny could have been entirely changed if she would have considered an offer by Salman?

Deepika Padukone had once revealed to PTI, “He (Salman Khan) offered me my first film when I was too young and I was not ready to be in front of the camera. I will always be grateful to him. Just the fact that he offered me a film was a great thing. It is a taking a long time for us to come together on screen, so I think there is something special waiting for us.”

It was almost 2 years before Om Shanti Om happened that Salman Khan offered the movie to Deepika Padukone. But as they say, what’s meant to be will be.

DP and Shah Rukh Khan went on to be a part of many films including Happy New Year and Chennai Express thereafter. They will also be seen in Pathaan and rumours are rife that the actress will also make a cameo appearance in Jawan.

On the other hand, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone are yet to do a movie together.

