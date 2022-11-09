Ekta Kapoor and her content’s controversial material goes hand-in-hand. Her OTT platform Alt Balaji is known for producing and making bold and s*xual content, and every now and then, her projects grab the headlines for those steamy scenes. However, did you know that way before Alt Balaji could exist, Ekta had introduced n*dity clause for her artists in her contract? Yes, that’s right. Read below to know more about it.

Alt Balaji has been doing quite well as an OTT platform. A few of the most-watched series are XXX, Ragini MMS Returns, Bekaaboo, Gandii Baat, Dev DD, and many more. These all grabbed the limelight because of their content.

Did you know Ekta Kapoor had desired to make a feature film on XXX before launching her OTT platform Alt Balaji on April 16, 2017? Well, yes, she had desired to make it a film and for that she had introduced the n*dity clause for her artists in her contract. As per a report in DNA, media reports of 2015 had stated that Ekta Kapoor added a new clause in her contract ‘n*dity’ for her actors so that they won’t hesitate or refuse to do any s*x scenes. It was Calender Girls star Kyra Dutt who was the first actor to sign the contract.

Well, even after that Ekta Kapoor couldn’t make XXX as a feature film. Later, she launched her OTT platform and started to produce series with adult content without fearing censorship. After her, many other producers and content creators started to make soft p*rn for their OTT platforms.

For those who don’t know, a month ago, Ekta Kapoor was slammed by the Supreme Court for producing objectionable content in her web series XXX. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar stated, “Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country…” And since then, the controversies have been doing rounds on the internet.

