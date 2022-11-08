The latest season of Big Boss is currently running on the tv in full swing. From Abdu Rozik to Sajid Khan and other contestants, the audience has been enjoying watching a completely different side of their favourite celebrities. While the Metoo accused Sajid Khan has been among the show’s most controversial contestants this year, Rakhi Sawant called out the filmmaker by asserting that she wants to enter the Bigg Boss house and question Sajid Khan.

Many actresses and models have opened up about their experience with Sajid Khan and have raised their voices against the filmmaker for allegedly exploiting them. Soon after the filmmaker entered the Bigg Boss house, many celebrities from the industry demanded his eviction from the show.

Meanwhile, amid people demanding Sajid Khan’s eviction from the reality tv show, Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which Rakhi Sawant expressed her desire to enter the Bigg Boss house. She even promised that her entry into the house would be fun and added that she’d also question Sajid khan and expose him.

“Toh bolo Bigg Boss waalo ko ki mereko lele mai dhamaal karungi, mai doodh ka doodh paani ka paani karungi,” Rakhi Sawant told the paps.

Rakhi Sawant went on to add that though she doesn’t have the right to ask questions from the filmmaker, she will still try to dig out the truth as the nation deserves to know the truth. She added, “Sajid Khan ji special sawal karungi mai, jo bhi janta ke saamne hai pochungi, jo sach hai Sajid Khan ji bata denge. Mujhe pata hai, mera koi hakk nhi banta kissi se sawal karne ka, but desh ki jaanta janna chahti hai toh mai pochungi, agar bigg boss mujhe lete hai, toh mai entertainer hoon, toh mai definitely entertain karungi andar.”

