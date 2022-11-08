Uorfi Javed has become a topic of discussion ever since her participation in Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first contestant to get evicted from Karan Johar hosted show but is probably the only one who’s still enjoying the limelight. Her unusual way of clothing is often a topic of debate and the latest one shaming her is comedian Sunil Pal. Scroll below for all the details.

Previously, a lot of celebrities have expressed their thoughts on Uorfi. Ranveer Singh during an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7 went on to call her ‘fashion icon.’ On the other hand, Farah Ali Khan, Chahatt Khanna are among others who have shamed her revealing style of clothing. Recently, Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat also backed her.

Sunil Pal shared a video on his official social media platform and spoke about the latest FIR filed against Uorfi Javed. He could be heard saying, “Yaar ye Uorfi Javed kya pagla gayi hai? Unke khilaaf jo FIR hui hai, jis madam ne ki hai, unka mai dhanyawaad karna chahunga. Mai usko bohot din se watch kar raha hu, mujhe lagta hai wo chahti yahi thi ki unke khilaaf koi aisa case bane ya baat bane jisse wo charcha me aaye, bhale wo gairkanuni kyu na ho (Has she gone crazy? I would like to thank the woman who filed a complaint against her. I’ve been noticing her since quite a few days and it looks like she wanted something controversial to happen, even if it is illegal).”

Sunil Pal goes onto shame Uorfi Javed as he adds, “Ye sharer pradarshan/ angpradarshan karke 2-4 din ki toh safalta mil sakti hai lekin isse koi shikhar nai milne wala. Kam kapde ya matlab, naa ke barabar hi kapde pehenti thi. News me rehne ke liye n*de rehti thi. Wo bohot hi galat niyat se aayi hai is profession me naam kamane. (This body revealing looks can give you fame for 2-4 days but won’t provide you success. She almost wears little to no clothes. In order to stay in the news, she goes n*de. She has come to the industry with really bad intentions.)”

Just not that, Sunil Pal even slammed Uorfi Javed for allegedly bringing shame to the Muslim community.

