The well-known “Bigg Boss 16” personality Abdu Rozik has made an important announcement regarding his wedding. His wedding, which was originally scheduled for July 7, has now been rescheduled.

The reason behind this decision is that Abdu has been offered the chance to participate in his very first title boxing match. This is all set to take place on July 6 at the illustrious Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Abdu spoke with ETimes about a significant career opportunity that coincided with his wedding. He expressed his surprise at the opportunity to fight for a title, and recognized the need to postpone the wedding. Moreover, he also sees the match as critical to their financial security. This decision emphasizes Abdu’s struggle to balance his personal and professional goals, demonstrating his dedication and gratitude for his professional growth.

Abdu Rozik: A Boxing Journey of Triumph and Love

He further emphasized the significance of the match, noting its impact on both his career and his future with his fiancée, Amira. “Amira completely supports my decision because it will greatly change our lives. I’m currently undergoing intensive training camp while also aiming for the first-ever title for someone of my size,” Abdu continued.

Abdu Rozik, who stands just over three feet tall, defies conventional expectations in his upcoming boxing match, which will mark a historic milestone. He is about to compete for a championship in a sport in which he overcomes barriers to participation. Although the revised wedding date is still unknown, Abdu has promised his supporters that the festivities will begin shortly after the game.

Abdu got engaged on April 24, 2024. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant has also given a sneak peek at the stunning diamond ring he purchased for his future wife. Previously, on July 6th, Abdu, 20, was supposed to marry a 19-year-old Emirati girl from Sharjah.

