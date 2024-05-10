Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik Is Getting Married At Only 20? Chota Bhaijaan Reveals Wedding Details!

Chota Bhaijaan is getting married, and he is talking all about it. The viral internet sensation Abdu Rozik, who became famous first for his ‘burgir’ video and then his participation in Bigg Boss 16, is ready to tie the knot with a Dubai-based girl. While the news of the 20-year-old getting married may shock many, Rozik revealed that he has always ‘dreamt of falling in love.’ In an Instagram video, Abdu Rozik gave all the details about his weddings, which he clad in a dapper suit with a ring in his hand. Here’s everything we know about the Bigg Boss contestant’s wedding?

Bigg Boss 16 fame. Abdu Rozik posted a video explaining that he has found the love of his life and is preparing to marry. Abdu took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a video showing a glimpse of a ring. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant became quite a hit on the show. After his stint, he collaborated with many other world stars and opened a restaurant in Mumbai.

Talking about his decision to get married at just 20, Abdu said in the video, “Guys, you know I’m 20 years old, and I’ve dreamt to fall in love with a girl who respects me, who loving me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I find that girl who is respecting me, who’s giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say this because I’m too excited.” Taking out a jewellery box, Abdu said, “I’ve a surprise for all of you. This is (pointed towards a ring inside the box).”

Rozik then opened the box with the ring. He did not reveal his partner’s name or give out any details about her, which made fans think that this could be an ad or a promotional gimmick, but nothing like that has been revealed yet.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Apart from fans showering love and blessings on Abdu, many of his celebrity friends also reacted to his announcement. Music Maestro AR Rahman said, “Amazing news, Brother … may your happiness last forever. God bless!” Kili Paul and Rajiv Adatia wrote, “Congratulations bro.” A fan said, “Congratulations, son. Allah gives you lots of happiness with love, respect, health, and wealth, and she gives you lots of lots love. Ameen Summa Ameen”

Who Is Abdu Rozik Getting Married To?

According to Khaleej Times, Abdu is marrying 19-year-old Amira, “an Emirati girl from Sharjah.” According to the report, Abdu and Amira met at Cipriani Dolci in Dubai Mall in February of this year.

The wedding is scheduled for July 7 in an undisclosed UAE location. It was confirmed by Abdu’s management firm, International Fighting Championship Management (IFCM). “Abdu Rozik is very excited about it. We’re all overjoyed for him and wish the couple the best,” the Khaleej Times reported, citing an IFCM spokesperson.

With his time on Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik became very popular in India. However, Abdu voluntarily exited Bigg Boss 16 due to prior professional commitments.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi for More Updates!

Must Read: Heeramandi Fame Mr. Cartwright, Actor Jason Shah Approached For Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News