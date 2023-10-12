Salman Khan is gearing up to host Bigg Boss 17. The reality show is coming back with a brand new season, and this time around, a few names like Munawar Faruqui, Armaan Malik, and Ankita Lokhande, as participants, have been creating a lot of buzz. But do you know what is grabbing the headlines more than the contestants? It is the hosting fee of the Tiger superstar.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, then the actor is taking home a whopping 200 crore by the end of this season! Yes, you read that right! Reports suggest that the Khan superstar, who turned TV’s trending phenomenon once he started hosting the show, is charging a humongous 12 crore per week to host the show.

By the 6 crore per episode, Salman Khan might make 200 crore from Bigg Boss 17. This number is way less than what he earned for Bigg Boss 14. However, it is a massive leap from what the superstar was paid for hosting the show for the first time in Bigg Boss season 4.

The Tiger superstar started hosting Bigg Boss from season 4, where he was paid 35 crore to host the entire season, a decent 2.5 crore per week. The season was eventually won by the TV superstar Shweta Tiwari. After many seasons, he will earn almost six times more than his initial fee. In fact, his salary jumped by 471.42% from Bigg Boss 4 to Bigg Boss 17.

But you would be shocked to know that Salman Khan has dropped his salary this year to host the show. If a report by Mid-Day is to be believed, then the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor earned 350 crore from Bigg Boss 15. Going back, he was reported to earn 25 crore per week for Bigg Boss 14, which, to date, was the highest he charged. The actor earned 500 crore with the season, which was won by Rubina Dilaik.

For Bigg Boss 13, the superstar charged 15.5 – 16 crore, and this was one of the best seasons in the history of Bigg Boss, with Sidharth Shukla winning the show and Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts. Salman Khan earned around 300 crore that year as well.

However, the superstar has always laughed at these reported numbers every year. With Bigg Boss 16, it was reported that Salman Khan earned a whopping 1050 crore since his fee was very close to 50 crore per week! However, later, these rumors sank, and now new numbers have emerged with a new season.

With Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan is reportedly taking a pay cut and charging a decent 12 crore per week, amounting to around 200 crore for the entire season. But these numbers are a floating bubble! One laugh by the Tiger actor and they will once again disappear, only to re-emerge with the next season!

