Kapil Sharma has often been mired in controversies. Be it his infamous in-flight fight with Sunil Grover or his arriving late on the sets of his comedy show, he continues to make headlines for all the controversial reasons. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time the comedian was accused of allegedly misbehaving with a Marathi actress and later said somebody made a mountain out of a molehill.

The story goes back to the time in 2015 when a website reported that the comedian allegedly misbehaved with a Marathi actress, Deepali Sayed at an after-party of the International Marathi Film Festival Awards 2015.

A source had revealed to SpotboyE, “Kapil also tried to get up close and personal with many girls. The scene was embarrassing.” It was then Kapil tried to dance with Deepali, who, understanding his advances, excused herself. It was then that TV actor Sharad Kelkar sat Kapil down and explained to him that his behavior was not going down well with the ladies present.”

Deepali Sayed, too, had confirmed the same to the same portal and revealed that Kapil Sharma wanted to dance with her, but she moved away. She later added she dances with people whom she knows.

Later, reacting to the rumors, Kapil Sharma said at a PETA event, “I don’t know where this news came from. First of all I want to clarify that I was not present at the award function. I don’t know who made a mountain out of a mole hill. I believe everyone is like me, who loves everybody. But there are some people who made this news.”

Kapil Sharma had once opened up about his drinking habit in an interview with DNA and said that there were a few problems in his life and many things were happening at the same time. He had further added that when a man is upset, one loses the perspective of thinking what should be done that time.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Naagin Actress Madhura Naik Reveals Her Family Is Getting Death Threats Post Losing 2 Members In Israel-Hamas War, Says “I’ve Received Communal Hate”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News