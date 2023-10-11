Naagin actress Madhura Naik and her entire family are in a state of shock as they lost two family members in the Israel-Hamas war. Madhura had taken to Instagram to inform fans that she lost her cousin sister and brother-in-law in the war. Now, the actress has said in a recent interview that her family has been getting threats.

Speaking to a news portal, Madhura, who is known for her various roles in TV shows said that her family has been subjected to communal hate and that they are scared after receiving multiple threats.

She told ETimes, “This isn’t the right time to actually talk as we are all scared. My family and I have been receiving threatening messages and I have received so much communal hate on social media due to the incident. It is a testing time for us as we lost our family member. I am too worried, my family is not safe. Please pray for our safety.”

Yesterday, Madhura took to Instagram and shared a video in which she said, “I Madhura Naik, am a Jew of Indian origin. We are now only 3,000 in strength here in India. The day before, on October 7, we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya was murdered in cold blood, along with her husband, in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women, and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. The women, children, the old, and the weak are being targeted.”

“Yesterday, I posted a picture of my sister and her family for the world to see our pain and I was shocked to see how deep pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda runs. I was shamed, humiliated, and targeted for being Jewish. Today I want to voice my feelings and tell my followers, friends, and people, who I love, and people who have supported me and shown me nothing but love and appreciation for all these years and for all the work that I have done. And also to the people, who do not know me, this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda that Israel is a cold-blooded killer is not true. Self-defense is not terrorism. I just want to be very clear that I do not support violence of any kind or suppression from either side,” the ‘Naagin‘ actress continued in her long video on Instagram.

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 and to date, thousands of people have lost their lives.

