Actor Pratik Sehajpal, who rose to instant fame after his nuanced performances in reality shows like Ace of Space, Bigg Boss Season 15, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is also praised for his acting skills. After playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, he became a household name.

The actor is currently in the news for his powerpacked performance in his recently released web show “Aakhri Sach’ with Tamannaah Bhatia. But recently, he was not at all settled because of a false report that is circulating all over the media about him wanting more screen time in Naagin season 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pratik Sehajpal was recently in the news for a statement passed by him in one of the interviews with a media portal that was depicted in the wrong direction as his phrase about wanting more screen space in the show Naagin season 6 along with Tejasswi Prakash took him into a shock and confused state. Responding to this erroneous news, the actor recently made everything clear by taking to social media and uploading a story clarifying every fact and myth.

In an Instagram Story post, Pratik Sehajpal said, “I have been seeing a few of the media portals putting out the stories where it is stating that I was given less screen space. This is totally untrue; I am very happy with the screen space I got in the show. I never meant it in the way it is written and presented.”

Clearing the air about about his part in the Tejasswi Prakash-led show, he added, “I would like to clear this up and say that I am in fact very grateful for the fact that I got this opportunity to be a part of this huge franchise. Naagin is, and always will be, special to me. And will always be thankful to Ekta ma’am for this one ❤️.”

Check Out :

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal has received immense love for his show Aakhri Sach. Fans are loving his on- screen character. He is also in talks for bigger projects. For more updates, stay tuned.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Is Indira Krishna Entering Salman Khan’s Reality Show? ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ Actress Drops A Major Hint On Social Media

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News