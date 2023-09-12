From the past few days, Bigg Boss fame Eijaz Khan, who’s currently in the news for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, has now grabbed our attention for an interesting reason. The actor has been in the news ever since SRK starrer hit the big screens on September 7. The actor recently expressed gratitude for his scenes with the superstar and has been garnering accolades for his latest action thriller.

Amid all the love pouring in his way, we bring you an exclusive scoop about him who will likely share screen space with TV diva Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Yes, you heard that absolutely right! Scroll down.

A little birdie close to the development revealed to Koimoi, OTT Platform Sony Liv is prepping-up to bring TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan together for an exciting project. If all goes well, the two will likely share the screen space for the first time in a web show. While not many details about the same are out, but the web show is supposedly a crime series.

Well, there’s no official confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the makers and actors to make an official announcement soon.

Koimoi contacted Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, but both remained available to comment.

Eijaz Khan, who is recently seen in Jawan, earlier grabbed headlines for romancing his Bigg Boss co-contestant Pavitra Punia. On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi has been away from the limelight ever since Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air. She was recently in news for revealing adopting a child after her break-up with Sharad Malhotra.

Meanwhile, let’s wait and watch to see if these are mere rumours of something has really been cooking with them. What do you think? Do let us know.

