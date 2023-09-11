Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the oldest and longest-running sitcoms in the country, with a massive fan following worldwide. This is literally one show that we’ve all grown up watching with family and friends. Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal on the small screen, is one of the highest-paid actors on television, and according to a fan on a social media platform, he’s quite a rude person in real life, who spoke about meeting him in person, sharing his experience. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Dilip enjoys a huge fan following among fans and has over 2 million followers on Instagram. The actor is quite private about his life and occasionally gives a sneak peek into his personal and professional life on the platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about a fan encounter, a fan on Reddit shared his experience of meeting the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi. And it might surprise you that the fan wasn’t quite pleased upon meeting him.

Yes, that’s correct. A page named ‘Indian Telly Talk’ started a discussion with a caption that read, ‘Actors that are rude off-screen.’ While some actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari and Harshad Chopra, were labelled ‘rude’ by fans, what stole our attention was Dilip Joshi’s name in the comments.

The fan wrote, “Dilip Joshi was quite rude in person. Brilliant actor though.” This might shock his fans, as his aura is always very calm and composed.

What do you think about a fan meeting the Jethalal actor in person and discussing his encounter on Reddit? Tell us in the space below.

For more television updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Abdu Rozik Wants To Do Movies With Director & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Host Rohit Shetty: “He Is A Rockstar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News