Pratik Sehajpal has become a huge name in the television industry after his successful stint in the country’s leading reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor happens to be very private about his life and never shares too much about it, but in the latest interview, the Bigg Boss 15 first runners up spoke about being bullied during his school days for his physical appearance and how he battled loneliness despite having friends. Scroll below to read the scoop.!

Pratik enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over a million followers on Instagram. The actor often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life on the platform, and we love how he dedicatedly works out maintaining his chiselled physique.

In a conversation with ETimes, Pratik Sehajpal opened up about getting bullied in school and said, “Yes, I’ve been bullied a lot on the basis of my appearance. I was not very tall also, so I would get bullied in school a lot. Other kids in school would also tease me about my father but I used to keep mum as I’d no answer. They would lead a luxurious life, come in cars so they would tease me. I would stay very reserved and to myself. I had friends but I would not go out as I’d no money, car.”

The Naagin actor added, “So main Kisi ke upar liability banane se Accha Na jaaun. I stopped going out and stay at home with my mom. Be it school trips or friends get together after a point they had stopped calling me. It used to hurt me these things that despite having friends I was alone but after a point I started detaching myself as I didn’t want to get emotionally hurt.”

Pratik Sehajpal isn’t the first actor who has spoken about getting bullied, but a lot of people in showbiz have spoken about their struggles from the initial days, and we respect their hard work, and that’s the reason why they’re successful today!

