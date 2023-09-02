Pratik Sehajpal Talks About His Cameo In 'Aakhri Sach': "I Had A Crisp Role In The Show But Overall..."

Actor and model Pratik Sehajpal, who is seen in a cameo role in the investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’, has opened up about how he kept his character as edgy and as real as possible.

“In the world of entertainment, staying authentic takes the spotlight. It’s about transforming while embracing truth, cheered on by the audience’s applause. It’s a tightrope walk, where the art of transformation meets the integrity of staying real, all while the audience applauds the magic.”

Talking about his character, Pratik Sehajpal shared: “I believe that an artist, no matter what the role demands, we must approach it with utmost honesty; and that’s what I tried to do with my character in ‘Aakhri Sach’.”

‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series delves into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

“I thought a gangster should never look like one because if he does then the chances of him getting caught are higher, so I tried to keep my character as real as possible. While I’m nothing like my character in real-life, I drew inspiration from various films and shows I’ve watched earlier. I had a crisp role in the show but overall it was a great experience,” Pratik Sehajpal added.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, the show also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

‘Aakhri Sach’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

