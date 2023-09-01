Bigg Boss is one of those shows that always remains the topic of discussion, whether it is running at present or not. And, talking about Bigg Boss one cannot forget Siddharth Shukla who etched his name on millions of hearts with his performance on Bigg Boss 13. While it’s been two years since Sidharth breathed his last, his massive fan following continues to miss him and often shares his photos and videos on social media as they remember him. His bromance and then falling off with Asim Riaz was also a pivotal point in the show.

As we will step into his second death anniversary on September 2, Sidharth Shukla has again hit the headlines. Asim, who became the runners-up of Bigg Boss 13, while the ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ actor won the trophy, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor at an event in Bangalore. In a viral video, Asim can be seen remembering his fellow contestant as he said, “Meri aur Sidharth ki jagah koi nahi lae sakta… RIP Brother.”

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flocked in to share their reactions on the same. One user said, “I agree that Sid and Asim Riaz are GOAT contestants! However, the actual game starts when BB ends. People need to come out of the BB bubble and accept the fact that OTT2 contestants are more popular and way better in terms of maintaining hype and keeping people engaged,” while another said, “Goats of Bigg boss…One is historical winner #SidharthShukIa. And one liberally zero to hero #AsimRiaz”.

Asim Riaz says, "Meri aur Sidharth ki jagah koi nahi lae sakta……No F*cking body can take my place and Sidharth Shukla. RIP Brother." pic.twitter.com/KqaBapVBDJ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 31, 2023

A third comment read, “First time agreeing with him. No one can replace Sid and Asim Riaz rivalry. No one can replace sid sana craze. No one can replace this season”. One fan commented, “Sid was next level. 7th janam meh bhi uski level koyi nahi touch karsakta hai. Baaki sabh tho.. Sid se compare karna bi mat.”

However, a certain section of the netizens feel that Asim is insecure of Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav‘s fame, post Bigg Boss OTT 2. One user wrote, “Ye jealous h ab Abhishek or elvish ke fame se…..ke isko ku ni mila tb itna fame….isko to ab bigboss wale b ni pochte,” while another said, “Asim’s insecurity level istgg! If nobody is like you then be the one first this shows the real you! The comparison made you do this woww! Our boy is bigger than this! We really don’t want to compare our idol with these two everyone has their own personality!”

One comment read, “Not at all . Elvish is much better”. Another comment read, “Aise q baukhla raha…Asim bhai hum jaante h apki aur sid ki jagah koi nahi le skta aapko batane ki kya jarurat h…Yeh sab krke khud ki hi value kam kr rahe ho…Elvish ne apni alag jagah banayi h…”

However, this is not the first time when Asim Riaz has spoken about Sidharth Shukla, post his demise. A few months back, Asim uploaded a video reminiscing his Bigg Boss days with a caption, “I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Sidharth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me… I still can’t believe this, see you on the other side SiD.” The video, which played the song Tera Yaar Hoon Main by Arijit Singh from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the background, showed the camaraderie between him and the ‘Baalika Vadhu’ actor.

Well, Bigg Boss 13 has been acknowledged as a standout season by the audience, including the host Salman Khan. Be it in terms of friendship, rivalry, love, emotions, the season has been considered as one of the best seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. The success of Bigg Boss 13 marked a high point in both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s careers.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know!

