The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. From being a YouTube sensation, entering Bigg Boss as a wild card to winning the reality show, Elvish has undergone a thrilling transformation. And, now the Elvish Army is waiting eagerly to know if their favourite star is enetering Bigg Boss 17.

Now, Elvish Yadav himself has opened up about his possibility of participating in the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s reality show. In his new vlog, his friends were seen suggesting that the YouTuber should consider buying a new car. He then hints that he might be contemplating participation in Bigg Boss 17.

In response to this, Elvish said, “Soch na rahe bhai. Ek hint ya clue ya surprise dedu kya? Ki kya Bigg Boss 17 hum hai? Yeh hai (indicating towards his friend), mai hu ya hum m se koi ho sakta hai. Pata nahi, but iss baar koi na koi YouTuber zarror lenge Bigg Boss vale jahan tak maine notice kiya hai. Unhe maaza aagaya humare saath kaam karke, ki YouTubers bhi badiya bande hote hai.”

Check out the video:

He added, “Bhai maine bahar nikal kar dekha itni reels bana rakhi hai mujh par, har dusri reel meri aa rahi hai.” Elvish also asked his fans to suggest him whether he should do Bigg Boss 17 or not if he is approached by the makers. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said, “Public btayegi kya karna chahiye agar Bigg Boss 17 mere pass aata hai toh. Kya tum dekhna chahte ho mujhe Bigg boss ke andar dubara, ya mujhe kisi or show me dekhna chahte ho?”

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav walked away with the whopping prize money of INR 25 lakh from the Bigg Boss house after winning the season and was reportedly paid INR 15-20 lakh during his stint on the show. The YouTuber has a net worth of INR 2 crore.

