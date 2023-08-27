The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 2 is yet to settle down, and the rumours around the upcoming Bigg Boss season have already started to make headlines. A couple of days back, reports of Salman Khan’s show having a different theme surfaced, and a tentative list of contestants became the talk of town. Amid all the buzz around Bigg Boss 17, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress Monika Bhadoriya is grabbing all the limelight.

Monika, who earlier played Bawri in the popular sitcom, has recently opened up about her plans to go to the TV’s controversial reality show. While the actress hasn’t received any offer from the makers, she has spilt the beans on the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monika Bhadoriya recently turned muse for a designer and posed for some hot photos during a recent photoshoot. Ditching the regular Western look, she turned desi diva, wearing a hot red traditional dress. In between the photo shoot, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress spoke to the media about her photo shoot, upcoming projects and many others things. Amongst all this, Monika happened to speak about Bigg Boss 17 and if she’s entering the show.

Clearing the air, Monika Bhadoriya confirmed that she’s ready to enter the most controversial show if offered the same. However, as of now she hasn’t been offered. In a video published by ETimes, Monika is heard saying, “I take work as work. Agar mujhe milta hai Bigg Boss mein jaane ke liye, toh definitely I’ll take this as a work. Main mana nahi karungi, I am open for that. Jab aap industry mein ho toh koi bhi kaam aapke liye kaam hi hona chhaiye. Toh jo bhi mujhe lagta hai ye mere liye perfect thing hai main karungi.”

Well, as of now no official confirmation on the Bigg Boss 17 contestants’ names is made. We shall wait and watch!

Must Read: Warner Bros Discovery Dominates ContentAsia Awards 2023 With Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Secrets Of The Kohinoor & Legends Of The Ramayana With Amish Winning Big

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News